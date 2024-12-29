Omani FM to visit Tehran: Iran envoy

“On the eve of the New Year and amidst regional developments, we will soon witness a new phase in Tehran-Muscat relations and a new round of regional cooperation between Iran and its neighboring states through the visit of the Omani Foreign Minister to Tehran,” Farhang wrote in a Farsi post on his X account:

He said Iran and Oman represent a proper model of relations that are based on trust and sincerity.

Iran and Oman have enjoyed good relations since the establishment of the Sultanate of Oman in the 1970s.

