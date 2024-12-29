Dec 29, 2024, 12:24 PM
Omani FM to visit Tehran: Iran envoy

Omani FM to visit Tehran: Iran envoy

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Ambassador to Muscat Moussa Farhang has said that Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi will visit the Iranian capital Tehran.

“On the eve of the New Year and amidst regional developments, we will soon witness a new phase in Tehran-Muscat relations and a new round of regional cooperation between Iran and its neighboring states through the visit of the Omani Foreign Minister to Tehran,” Farhang wrote in a Farsi post on his X account:

He said Iran and Oman represent a proper model of relations that are based on trust and sincerity.

Iran and Oman have enjoyed good relations since the establishment of the Sultanate of Oman in the 1970s.

