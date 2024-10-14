Iran, Oman call for stepping up efforts to avert regional war

Araghchi met the senior Omani official on Monday in Muscat as part of the second leg of his regional tour that earlier took him to Iraq.

The two sides agreed that the continuous genocide by Israel in Gaza and the regime’s aggression on Lebanon is the main cause of insecurity and instability in West Asia.

They described the current conditions in the region as dangerous, saying that efforts as well as negotiations among regional countries should be increased to prevent war and further instability.

Araghchi and al Numani urged immediate practical action by the international community to bring an end to Israeli crimes.

They also stressed the need for delivering basic supplies to the people displaced by the Israeli acts of aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

Following the meeting, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on his X account that Araghchi and the Omani minister stressed the need for efforts to protect regional peace.

“While in #Oman, FM @Araghchi also met Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office. They discussed bilateral & regional issues, stressing that every effort must be taken by all regional actors to relieve the plight of innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon, end genocide & aggression, and protect regional peace.”

4194**2050