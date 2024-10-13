Araghchi holds constructive talks with Iraqi officials: Iran FM spox

Esmaeil Baghaei took to his X social media platform on Sunday night and wrote: "FM Araghchi had very rich discussions this afternoon with Iraqi high-level officials on sensitive security situation in the region."

"Iran and Iraq are determined to intensify their joint efforts, also in close cooperation with countries in the region and other interested actors, to protect regional peace and security," he said in his post.

Baghaei added: “Israeli regime’s continuing aggression and warmongering risk an all-out regional conflict and [it] must be stopped."

The top Iranian diplomat was in Iraq on Sunday where he met with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia'a Al Sudani, Abdul Latif Rashid and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein and exchanged views on the Israeli regime's ongoing crimes in Gaza and Lebanon and ways to prevent further security escalation in the West Asian region.

As part of his consultations with regional countries, Araghchi has now headed to Oman.

Before traveling to Iraq, Iran's foreign minister had discussed bilateral and regional issues with top officials in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

4399