Top Iranian, Chinese diplomats discuss West Asia developments

Araghchi, who is in Oman on the second leg of a regional tour, talked to Wang Yi during a phone call made by the top Chinese diplomat.

Wang Yi emphasized the need for stepping up diplomatic efforts and initiatives at the regional and international level in order to prevent further escalation of tensions in West Asia.

The Iranian foreign minister, on his part, welcomed and appreciated efforts by the Chinese government to help stop Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, and restore peace and security in the region.

Araghchi at the same time referred to inaction by the UN Security Council to stop Israeli crimes, and blamed it US obstructionism.

The two top diplomats discussed relations between their countries as well.

4194**2050