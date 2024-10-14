Indirect talks with US halted due to regional situation: Iran FM

Speaking in Muscat on Monday, Araghchi hailed Oman's longstanding role in facilitating dialogue in the region, especially through its efforts to mediate indirect talks between Iran and the US.

“Currently, the Muscat process is on hold due to specific regional circumstances, and we do not see ground for these discussions until we can overcome the ongoing crisis,” he said.

“At that point, we will decide whether to re-engage or how to proceed with these talks,” Araghchi added.

When asked if any messages had been sent to the Americans during his visit to Oman, he clarified, “We have not had any contact” during this trip.

Araghchi said that Iran has frequently made its position clear that it does not seek war in the region, but it is fully prepared for any scenario.

“We believe that diplomacy should work to prevent that from happening,” he noted.

