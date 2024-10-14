Iranian, Omani FMs discuss latest developments in region

Araghchi, who had traveled to Baghdad to meet with Iraqi officials, left Baghdad for Muscat on Sunday evening.

As part of his regional tour, the Iranian top diplomat arrived in the capital of Oman on Monday.

Shortly after arriving in the Arab country, Araghchi met Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi.

Prior to the visit to Oman, Araghchi had visited Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Iran has embarked on intensive talks with regional nations in a bid to hold the Israeli regime accountable for the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a related development, Aragchi held a meeting in Muscat today with Mohammad Abdul Salam, spokesman and chief negotiator of Yemen's national salvation government.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said that Araghchi and his Omani counterpart had had very rich deliberations on issues of mutual interests and concerns based on deeply rooted brotherly relations between the two nations.

"They exchanged views about alarming situation in the region and urged an immediate end to Israeli regime's genocide and aggression in Gaza and Lebanon", he added.

The two officials also underscored the need for enhanced efforts to mobilize international humanitarian relief for refugees.

7129**9417