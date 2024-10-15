Iran-Oman hold Military Friendship Joint Committee meeting in Muscat

The 19th meeting of the Omani-Iranian Joint Military Commission opened on Monday hosted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Oman in Muscat.

The ongoing meeting is chaired by Brigadier-General Mohammad Ahadi, the chief of Defense Diplomacy and International Relations of Iranian Armed Forces, and Brigadier Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi, the Deputy Operations and Planning General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Omani Sultanate General Staff.

During the first day of the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of topics that would contribute to strengthening ties of the existing cooperation in military fields between the two friendly countries.

