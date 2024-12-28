Iran’s health minister urges UN to stop Israeli raids on Gaza hospital

Zafarghandi on Saturday strongly condemned the Israel regime’s barbaric raids on the hospital in recent days, which have caused significant damage to the hospital’s wards and departments.

The minister said the attacks are a continuation of the violence by the occupation regime, and show total disregard for international law and treaties.

He pointed out that the Israeli regime has frequently attacked medical facilities, healthcare personnel and aid workers in Gaza since it launched the war on the besieged Palestinian territory last October.

Despite the frequency of these assaults, international organizations have not responded effectively, the minister said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Saturday that the Israeli forces have detained dozens of Kamal Adwan Hospital staff, including its director Hussam Abu Safia, for interrogation following days of attacks on the facility.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the hospital was put out of service following an intense Israeli raid on Friday.

