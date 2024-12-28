Dec 28, 2024, 2:27 PM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85702991
T T
0 Persons

Tags

IRGC chief cmdr. hails Yemenis’ support for Palestine, says they will emerge victorious

Dec 28, 2024, 2:27 PM
News ID: 85702991
IRGC chief cmdr. hails Yemenis’ support for Palestine, says they will emerge victorious

Tehran, IRNA -- Chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has praised the Yemeni people’s resistance and their support for Palestine, saying that they will eventually emerge victorious.

“The Yemenis will continue their resistance, as they have so far resisted with dignity, and they will ultimately win,” Salami said in an interview with Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV Network on Saturday.

The Resistance has not been weakened, as all people are witnessing that how Yemenis continue to defend the Palestinians deservedly, the IRGC commander noted.

He also hailed the Yemenis for their weekly rallies, which they have been holding on Fridays in support of the Palestinians in Gaza since the Israeli regime unleashed its war there in early October last year.

Yemen has been targeting Israeli ships or other vessels destined for the occupied Palestinian territories in the past months to support the people of Gaza. 

Yemen’s Armed Forces have continued their operations despite airstrikes by the US, the UK, and Israel on their country, saying that the US-led pressure campaign would never force the Arab country to withdraw its support for the Palestinian nation.

1483**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .