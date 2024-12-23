IRGC chief: Resistance Front relies on its own strength

Speaking aboard the Shahid Rudaki naval vessel during a nationwide IRGC prayer conference in Bandar Abbas on Monday, Major General Hossein Salami said that even though Iran supports the Resistance Front, they build their own weapons independently.

“Iran has not lost its arms,” he said, echoing remarks made a day earlier by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“We share the same ideals; our beliefs and convictions align with those of the Lebanese and Yemenis. Our enemies are common, yet each resistance movement operates based on its own interests within its land,” General Salami said.

“Everyone fights with their own capabilities. No one relies on anyone else. While we provide the Resistance Front with maximum spiritual and political support, they procure and produce their own weapons, just as we do.”

During a speech on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei dismissed claims that the Islamic Republic has been cut off from its “proxy forces” in the region, stating that Iran neither has nor needs proxies to achieve its goals.

“Some constantly say that the Islamic Republic has lost its proxy forces in the region. This is yet another incorrect statement. The Islamic Republic does not have proxy forces,” the Supreme Leader said in a meeting with a group of elegists and eulogists.

Salami also warned adversaries to avoid miscalculations, as Iran's expanding influence and enduring capabilities remain a formidable force.

"Our enemies must recognize the magnitude of this power; a single misstep could be their last," he asserted.

The IRGC chief praised the guardians of Iran's sovereignty in the Persian Gulf, emphasizing their unwavering defense against adversaries.

He noted that no global power could overpower the IRGC on land, sea, or air due to its connection to divine inspiration and moral principles, as well as the blessing of the enlightened mind of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, and the wisdom, far-reaching vision, and elevated perspective of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

