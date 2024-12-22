Supreme Leader: Iran has no proxy forces in region

“Some constantly say that the Islamic Republic has lost its proxy forces in the region. This is yet another incorrect statement. The Islamic Republic does not have proxy forces,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with a group of elegists and eulogists on Sunday on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA), the daughter of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

“Yemen fights because of its faith; Hezbollah fights because its faith empowers it to take action; Hamas and [Islamic] Jihad fight because their beliefs compel them to do so. They are not acting on our behalf,” Ayatollah Khamenei asserted.

Reaffirming Iran’s position, the Supreme Leader highlighted the country’s capability to act independently if necessary. “If one day we decide to take action, we do not need proxy forces,” he declared.

Ayatollah Khamenei also spoke about the situation in Syria, expressing optimism about the emergence of a “strong and dignified” movement in that country despite the ongoing challenges.

“I predict that a powerful and honorable group will rise in Syria as well. A young Syrian has nothing to lose — his university is unsafe, his school is unsafe, his home is unsafe, his street is unsafe, his entire life is unsafe. What is he supposed to do?”

Further in his remarks, the Supreme Leader commented on the instability plaguing parts of the region and urged steadfast resistance against those who orchestrate and execute such insecurity.

“We must stand with strength and determination against those who have designed and implemented this insecurity, and God willing, we will prevail over them.”

The Leader predicted a brighter horizon for the region, underscoring his optimism for a transformative shift in regional dynamics.

'Iranian nation will crush US mercenaries'

Ayatollah Khamenei also outlined the United States’ strategy for dominating countries, which he said revolves around two scenarios: Either installing a despotic regime that aligns with their interests or fomenting chaos and unrest when such a regime cannot be established.

“Perhaps two or three weeks ago, I mentioned in a speech here that the US plan for controlling nations involves one of two approaches: creating an autocratic government they can negotiate with and divide the country’s resources among themselves, or, failing that, inciting chaos and unrest. In Syria, they resorted to unrest and created disorder,” he explained.

The Supreme Leader criticized recent US and Israeli actions, suggesting that their current sense of triumph has led to reckless rhetoric.

“Now, they imagine they’ve achieved victory. The Americans, the Zionist regime, and their accomplices feel they have succeeded, leading them to make boastful claims. This is the nature of evildoers — when they believe they’ve won, they lose control of their tongues and utter nonsense.”

He specifically addressed recent comments from a US official, which the Leader dismissed as baseless provocations, saying, “These people have descended into empty talk. One American official, in his boastful remarks—albeit wrapped in subtlety, but entirely clear—says, ‘Anyone who incites unrest in Iran, we will support them.’ These fools think they’ve struck gold.”

“The first point is that the Iranian nation will crush underfoot anyone who accepts to act as America’s mercenary in this matter,” Ayatollah Khamenei asserted, emphasizing national unity and strength in the face of foreign meddling.

4354**4194