Zionists won’t tolerate HTS’ move to southern Syria: Report

According to a Sunday report by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the Israeli regime has sent a message to Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the HTS leader.

The message declared that the regime intends to maintain its security and will consider leaving the buffer zone should a stable government be established.

The message further noted that the Zionist regime will not accept the presence of HTS in the southern part of Syria.

If a responsible governmental authority forms in Syria, Israel might consider transferring control of the buffer zone to it. Until then, Israel will continue to ensure its own security, the message stated.

Israeli forces have expanded their control over parts of the Golan Heights over the past three weeks, following the collapse of President Bashar al-Assad's government. This marks a significant violation of the 1974 ceasefire agreement, with Israeli troops pushing into the buffer zone.

7129**9417