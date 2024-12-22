Top Turkish diplomat, HTS leader discuss Syria situation

Fidan and al-Jolani met on Sunday, two weeks after the fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad following an offensive by HTS-led armed groups that took control of major Syrian cities before reaching Damascus and taking it over on December 8.

Fidan spoke of what he described as a bright future for Syria, saying that he and al-Jolani discussed stability in the Arab country and the return of refugees, according to Russia’s Sputnik news agency.

The top Turkish diplomat said that a new system should be established in Syria that supports minorities, and a constitution should be formulated that respects all religious groups.

Referring to recent Israeli attacks in Syria following the fall of Assad, Fidan urged the regime to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Al-Jolani called Turkiye a friendly country, saying that he discussed Syria's future with Fidan.

The HTS leader also said weapons should remain under control of the state.

