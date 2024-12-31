Iraqi PM to visit Tehran next week: Iran FM spox

Baghaei said on Tuesday that Al Sudani would hold talks with top Iranian officials during his visit to Tehran.

According to the spokesman, the talks would focus on Tehran-Baghdad relations and ways to further expand them. Regional issues are on agenda as well, he added.

In mid-September 2024, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian took a three-day trip to Iraq on his first foreign visit since taking office.

Senior officials of the two countries have time and again expressed their determination to expand cooperation on bilateral and regional issues.

4194



