The explosion ripped through a market on Tuesday evening, leaving at least six people injured, according to Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper.

Qatar-based Al Jazeera said the blast was caused by a bomb planted in a motorcycle. Other reports however said it was a car bomb blast.

Unrest persists in Syria, three weeks after the government of Bashar al-Assad fell following an offensive led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) armed group.

