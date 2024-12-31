Dec 31, 2024, 8:32 PM
Population of Gaza decreases by 6% amid Israeli genocide: Report

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) has reported a 6% reduction in the population of Gaza, attributing the decline to “genocidal actions” by the Israel regime.

In a report assessing the humanitarian situation through the end of 2024, the PCBS revealed that 45,484 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, with approximately 100,000 others injured.

Ola Awad, head of the PCBS, stated that among the fatalities, 17,581 were children and 12,048 were women. Additionally, 11,000 individuals remain missing, and 108,090 have sustained injuries.

The bureau further noted that the total Palestinian population has now dropped to 5.5 million, with 3.4 million residing in the West Bank.

The population of Gaza has decreased by around 160,000 people, equivalent to 6%, bringing it to approximately 2.1 million.

