US, UK conduct multiple strikes on Yemen’s capital Sana’a

According to a report by Al-Mayadeen News, the US and UK warplanes carried out three strikes on Sana’a.

Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV confirmed the strikes, stating that American and British aircraft launched six attacks targeting central Sana’a and Al-Thawra district within the capital.

Some reports suggest that facilities belonging to Yemen’s Ministry of Defense were among the targets, although there have been no immediate details on casualties or damage.

Hizam al-Assad, a senior member of Yemen’s Ansarallah political bureau, told Al-Arabi TV that the strikes were intended to pressure the group to halt its support for Gaza.

“These attacks aim to deter us from backing the Palestinian people in Gaza,” Al-Assad said. “However, they have failed to impact our resolve. The strikes targeted almost vacant areas where we have no significant presence.”

He further warned of potential retaliation, stating, “If Israel’s aggression on Gaza persists, we have the capacity to inflict significant harm on Israel. Our response will be on the battlefield, and our fight against Israel and the US has no bounds.”

9341**2050