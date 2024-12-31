Israel ‘wiping out’ health professionals in Gaza: Palestinian surgeon

“This is literally and mathematically a genocidal project,” Dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah, who treated patients at both Al-Shifa and Al-Ahli Baptist hospitals in Gaza said in an interview with Democracy Now, an independent news program based in New York.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported that more than 45,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 2023, but Dr. Abu-Sittah said he believed the true number is closer to 300,000.

“It’s been obvious from the beginning that Israel has been wiping out a whole generation of health professionals in Gaza as a way of increasing the genocidal death toll but also of permanently making Gaza uninhabitable,” he said.

“On the 7th of October, the Israelis crossed that genocidal Rubicon that settler-colonial projects cross,” he added.

In recent weeks, Israeli forces have intensified their attacks on hospitals and healthcare centers across Gaza, shelling the facilities, forcibly evacuating patients, and arresting healthcare providers.

4353**2050