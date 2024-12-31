Iran to unveil ‘Pars-2’ satellite on anniversary of Islamic Revolution

During a ceremony at the University of Tehran on Tuesday, Salariyeh emphasized that Iran's space industry is distinct from those of other countries due to a lack of international cooperation stemming from sanctions.

Emphasizing Iran's self-sufficiency in the space industry, he pointed out that high-tech industries worldwide are often not transferred, and when they are, the costs are significant, but Iran did not have the opportunity to acquire these technologies.

In the late 2000s, many of Iran's top universities, including Sharif University of Technology, Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST), Amirkabir University of Technology (Tehran Polytechnic), Malek Ashtar University of Technology, and K.N. Toosi University of Technology, ventured into the space sector by training human resources and initiating satellite projects.

Salariyeh mentioned that the Sharif University of Technology previously manufactured satellites with an imaging accuracy of several tens of meters, noting that the country has advanced to manufacturing satellites with an impressive accuracy of 2 to 3 meters after 20 years.

He also pointed out that the "Kowsar" satellite, launched into orbit in November using a foreign rocket, achieved an imaging accuracy of 4 meters.

The Head of the Iranian Space Agency highlighted that the “Pars 2” satellite, which boasts a 2-meter imaging accuracy, is set to be unveiled during the ten-day Fajr, marking the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Referring to the development of telecommunication satellites as part of the Iranian Space Agency’s initiatives, he mentioned that the "Mahda" satellite includes Internet of Things (IoT) platforms.

He also noted that the "Nahid 1" and "Nahid 2" satellites, whose flight prototypes were revealed last year, are scheduled for launch soon and will operate with Q-bandwidth capabilities.

Salariyeh emphasized that the "Nahid 3" satellite is currently under construction and has the potential to form a satellite constellation.

