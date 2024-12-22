Trump pledges to end Mideast tensions, Ukraine war

Donald Trump promised on Sunday that he will end the war in Ukraine, address tensions in the Middle East and prevent the occurrence of a potential World War III.

"We will stop getting involved in stupid foreign wars that America is involved in," Trump said, adding that he would also order the US military to create an "Iron Dome system to protect American skies."

Despite repeated rhetoric, Trump has yet to publicly explain how he will bring peace to Ukraine, nearly three years after the war began, or calm to the Middle East which remains volatile amid the US military and financial aid to the Zionist regime’s genocidal war on Gaza and aggression against regional countries.

According to IRNA, Trump is currently paying close attention to the Middle East and has met with some Arab leaders, called for an end to the wars in the region and at least one of his representatives traveled to West Asia to meet with officials.

Trump has declared that “a golden age for America is coming”, after repeatedly criticizing the Biden administration for its foreign policy initiatives.

