Palestinian resistance exposed true face of Israel: Iran’s Army chief

“Greetings and mercy to the Palestinian resistance, which, through its astonishing steadfastness, has opened a new scene for the entire world, revealing the true nature of criminals, liars, and hypocrites to the world and to history,” General Mousavi said in remarks on Sunday.

He emphasized that if the resistance had chosen conventional methods to raise awareness about their plight and the call for justice, it would have been costly and taken a long time.

"However, today, the name of Palestine and the cause of its resistance resonate in the hearts and minds of all truth seekers worldwide," he added.

Genersl Mousavi said that countries that have chosen to abandon resistance have learned that the cost of submission is far greater than that of standing firm.

