GCC Secretary-General calls for all-inclusive approach to resolving Syrian crisis

Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi made the remarks in a phone call with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, the Arabic newspaper Rai al-Youm wrote on Saturday.

During the conversation, the two sides exchanged views on the ongoing situation in Syria, focusing on regional and international efforts to reinforce Syria's unity and sovereignty.

Al-Budaiwi emphasized the GCC member states' support for initiatives aimed at achieving stability, prosperity, and security for the Syrian nation.

He also highlighted the significance of global cooperation for a comprehensive solution to the Syrian crisis, which respects Syria's unity and sovereignty.

Bashar al-Assad's government fell on December 8, the day after armed groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), entered the capital Damascus and took control of the city. That happened less than two weeks after the groups launched an offensive from their stronghold in the western province of Idlib, advancing towards other areas of Syria. They first took control of the second largest city, Aleppo, within several days, and then the major cities of Hama and Homs before reaching Damascus.

