Kuwait hails Iran’s positive stances towards PGCC

During the opening of the 45th session of the PGCC meeting in Kuwait on Sunday, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addressed regional developments, including the aggression of the Zionist regime, as reported by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

He referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran's positive and constructive stances toward the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, expressing hope that these positions will influence the dispute cases between the Islamic Republic of Iran and all the Council's member states, and broaden the scope of cooperation under the UN Charter, international law treaties, principles of good neighborliness, and respect for countries' sovereignty without interfering in their internal affairs.

Also, the Emir of Kuwait condemned the aggression of the Zionist regime against Lebanon, Syria, and Iran, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and urging for the expedited entry of humanitarian aid into the region.

Additionally, he urged the international community to exert pressure to implement the Security Council resolutions on Gaza and denounced the aggression of the Israeli regime against the Palestinians.

The 45th session of the Supreme Council of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) is currently taking place in Kuwait, attended by the heads of member states.

Participants of this session will discuss strategic issues, including regional security, the enhancement of economic development in the Persian Gulf, and strategies to address both regional and global challenges.

