PGCC stresses urgent need for Gaza ceasefire

We call for an end to the aggression against Gaza and to reach sustainable solutions to the Palestinian issue, the statement said as reported by IRNA, quoting Al Araby Network.

The statement praised Qatar for its role in mediating to stop the war and its efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The PGCC heads also welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel but condemned the Zionist regime’s deadly aggression that caused death and devastation in the south of the country.

They also emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination between the member countries to deal with regional challenges through peaceful means and by prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all disputes in the region and beyond based on international law.

The attendees at the meeting also thanked and appreciated the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to resume the political process in Yemen.

