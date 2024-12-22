Al-Houthi says US' terrorist attacks will not stop Yemen's support for Gaza

According to an Al Jazeera report on Sunday, al-Houthi said in a statement that the US attacks against Yemen are terrorist attacks and in line with supporting the Israeli regime's genocide in Gaza.

Earlier on Saturday, he said that the Arrow Defense System does not bring security to the Zionist regime.

The expansion of our power and capabilities and the failure of the American, European, and Israeli defense systems continue, he added.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) also admitted in a statement that one of its fighter jets was shot down in friendly fire over the Red Sea.

An F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet taking off from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier was targeted and shot down by the guided missile cruiser Gettysburg, which was tasked with escorting the aircraft carrier, said the statement carried by Reuters on Sunday.

CENTCOM also emphasized in the statement that it is investigating the incident.

The incident happened as the US conducted airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sana'a, claiming that the attack targeted a missile storage facility and a command and control center of the Ansarullah movement in Sana'a.

