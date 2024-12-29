Two Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza fighting

The deaths on Sunday were confirmed by the Israeli military.

One of the slain soldiers was Yuval Shoham, who served in the 9th Battalion of the 401st Armored Brigade, according to The Times of Israel.

It said the other one was an officer named Hod Shriebman. No further details were provided.

According to The Times of Israel, the latest killings bring to at least 394 the number of the regime’s military fatalities caused during the ground offensive on Gaza.

Palestinian resistance groups say that the fatalities are much higher as the Israeli regime does not release the real figures of its military casualties amid public discontent over the war.

