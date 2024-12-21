Israeli Army admits failure to intercept Yemeni hypersonic missile 

According to a Saturday report by Al Jazeera, Israeli Army Radio stated that the Air Force is currently assessing the damage caused by the Yemeni missile strike on Tel Aviv.

Preliminary investigations revealed that three interceptor missiles were launched from two separate defense systems, but failed to deter the Yemeni ballistic missile.

The attack drew praise from Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who lauded Yemen’s actions as a show of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

In a statement reported by Al Mayadeen on Saturday, Hamas hailed Yemen’s unwavering support for the oppressed Palestinian people.

The group also reaffirmed the strong and enduring ties between the Palestinian and Yemeni peoples.

Similarly, Islamic Jihad extended congratulations to Yemen for their attacks on Zionist targets, adding that the courage and resilience of the Yemeni people in supporting Palestine is a source of pride for all freedom-seekers worldwide.

9341**2050