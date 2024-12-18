Iran adheres to its commitment to dialogue, diplomacy: Gov't Spox

Speaking at her weekly briefing on Wednesday, Mohajerani addressed a question about threats related to the use of the “snapback” mechanism by the European troika. She stressed that Iran has repeatedly said that it pursues the resolution of issues through negotiation and dialogue.

Mohajerani expressed hope that Western countries would make more rational decisions and that issues would be resolved through diplomatic means.

In a related development, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani has warned Europe that the misuse of the snapback mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be met with a decisive and proportionate response from Iran.

Iravani made the remarks while delivering a statement before the Security Council in a session to discuss the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, based on a report from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday local time.

“Iran categorically rejects any threats of invoking the so-called ‘snapback,’ by E3 an action that would be both unlawful and counterproductive,” he said. “Let’s make it clear once and for all: the so-called ‘Snapback’ is not a tool in your hand to be abused for threatening Iran. Iran has made it very clear that such a provocative move will be reciprocated by a firm and proportionate response.”

