UNSC members call for diplomacy with Iran, talks on JCPOA

The meeting kicked off on Tuesday local time with the 18th report of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the implementation of the Security Council resolution on Iran and the JCPOA that was read by Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs.

Several members of the 15-member Council expressed their views on the latest report of the JCPOA facilitator on the implementation of resolution 2231 under the chairmanship of the United States that holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month (December).

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative Amir Saeed Iravani also addressed the meeting and reiterated Iran’s commitment to the JCPOA obligations and its readiness for diplomacy while at the same time warned European signatories to deal against misusing some of the clauses od the deal that he said could prompt Iran’s decisive and proportionate response.

According to Resolution 2231, the UN Secretary-General's report is presented every six months at a regular session of the Security Council.

This meeting is held after a hiatus of more than two years and three months in nuclear negotiations except a recent meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany, and Britain in Geneva where they discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues.

JCPOA facilitator: Everyone should support JCPOA implementation

The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Malta to the United Nations, whose country is the facilitator of the Iran nuclear deal called on all member states to continue the dialogue and acknowledge the importance of the JCPOA as a multilateral agreement on nuclear non-proliferation.

As the facilitator of the Security Council, I am increasingly aware of the challenging environment that “Resolution 2231” faces. However, I remain deeply committed to the JCPOA as endorsed by the Council in 2015, said Vanessa Frazier, whose country is a non-permanent UNSC member.

She further underlined that Malta remains focused on facilitating, strengthening and promoting the implementation of resolution 2231.

I call on all member States to continue the dialogue and reaffirm support for the JCPOA as a multilateral agreement, Frazier said while referring “he outreach activities of the Secretariat, as mandated by the note referred to in paragraph 1 of the UN report (S/2016/44), continue to raise awareness of resolution 2231 (2015)”.

She also highlighted about efforts in preparing the draft of the present report, saying numerous bilateral consultations were held with member States and their representatives, including Iran, to discuss issues related to the implementation of resolution 2231.

In my role as facilitator, I continue to advocate for the collective responses of the Security Council to issues of international peace and security, she said, adding that I would also like to encourage the international community to act in accordance with paragraph 2 of resolution which calls on all Member States, regional organizations and international organizations to take appropriate measures to support the implementation of the JCPOA.

China urges diplomacy, warns against trigger mechanism

The Chinese ambassador and representative to the United Nations called on JCPOA signatories for the continuation of the talks, hailing the recent meetings between Iran and the European Union as well as visit of Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to Tehran.

Fu Cong while attending the UNSC meeting on Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA on Tuesday also stated that the use of the trigger mechanism is not constructive, warning that the Security Council trigger mechanism should not be used by a limited number of countries as a threat or blackmail.

On Grossi’s visit, he said that cooperation between Iran and the Agency continues, and these developments are encouraging and that and everyone should take advantage of this opportunity.

Iran has long adopted a constructive approach and announced its readiness to resume negotiations, the Chinese ambassador emphasized, noting that the JCPOA was inked after more than 10 years of tough negotiations. “This agreement is the best solution to resolve the issue of Iran's nuclear program through diplomacy”.

The senior Chinese diplomat continued by saying that Washington, as the main culprit in the JCPOA crisis, should refrain from its maximum pressure measures and show its good faith toward Iran.

European envoy calls for talks involving US, JCPOA parties

The European Union's representative to the United Nations called on all parties, including the United States, to resume negotiations on the JCPOA.

Stavros Lambrinidis at a regular Security Council meeting on Resolution 2231 and the implementation of the JCPOA said diplomacy is the best way to ensure the nature of Iran's nuclear program and the JCPOA will contribute to the stability of the entire region.

Without referring to the destructive actions of the European troika, he stated that Resolution 2231 remains the framework for the IAEA's reports on Iran's nuclear program but he also claimed that the Agency's recent reports indicate the growing level of Iran's enrichment and its lack of cooperation has disrupted the Agency's monitoring process.

While a acknowledging extensive economic pressure on Iran amid unilateral sanctions, the United States imposed after withdrawing from the JCPOA, Lambrinidis said “still Iran's nuclear program is more developed than ever."

The European Union's representative stated that the 27-member bloc is committed to a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear program and said: "The communication channel is open to receive various proposals."

He continued, without mentioning the US and Europe’s reneging on their commitments: “We also call on Iran to return to its commitments under the JCPOA as a sign of good faith, as this will lead to a suitable environment for negotiations.”

US says diplomacy best way to engage with Iran

US Ambassador and Deputy Representative to the United Nations reiterated Washington's claims against Iran but said diplomacy is the best way to achieve an effective and lasting solution to the concerns about Iran's nuclear program.

Robert Wood missed no chance to use the UNSC podium again to criticize Iran for its regional activities, claiming: "Iran continues to fuel conflict and instability in the Middle East and other parts of the world, and its nuclear activities remain worrisome."

We have good reasons to be concerned about Tehran's intentions as Iran's actions show that it is not interested in proving the verifiability of its nuclear program, re referred to the recent IAEA repot on enrichment which Iran had itself announced in repercussion to the last resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors that was pushed forth by the UK, France and Germany.

Without referring to the US's breach of commitment and withdrawal from the JCPOA, Wood claimed that "Iran has an opportunity to change course and engage in diplomacy”.

The American diplomat added threatening tone at the same time: "While diplomacy is the best option, the United States has made it clear that a nuclear Iran can never be an option. We are prepared to use all means to ensure this."

Russia: Activating trigger mechanism doomed to failure

Russia's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN criticized the US and European approach to the JCPOA and said the threat of activating the trigger mechanism is doomed to failure.

Vasily Nebenzia also reacted to the statements of the European Union representative that the JCPOA cannot be considered logical and realistic.

By blaming Iran and making anti-Iranian statements, they are seeking to ignore their own violation of obligations under Security Council Resolution 2231, he underscored.

He emphasized: Past actions against Iran have had proved counterproductive and the attempt to apply the snapback (trigger mechanism) will be fruitless as well and it is doomed to failure.

Nine years ago, the parties to the JCPOA showed that differences can be resolved if political views are set aside and a realistic approach is adopted, the Russian envoy said, adding that the JCPOA allowed all parties to achieve their desires and showed the international community that Iran’s nuclear program is completely peaceful, and over time, it became clear which countries were pursuing their political goals.

The Russian ambassador considered the current situation the result of an irrational decision and wrong policy by the United States and the European signatories to the JCPOA, and said: The UN Secretary-General openly stated that the United States had made no effort to make up for its mistakes.

The Biden administration came to power claiming to be trying to reach an agreement with Iran, but did not make any meaningful effort to return to the JCPOA, Nebenzia said.

The Russian ambassador added: Europeans are using false information to apply the policy of maximum pressure against Tehran.

Britain: European Troika will continue to engage with Iran

The British Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations said his country and its European partners are determined to reach a diplomatic solution and intend to engage with Iran to find a constructive way forward.

James Kariuki, without referring to the US and Europe's failure to implement the JCPOA, blamed Iran for developing its nuclear program without any credible civilian justification, and enriching uranium “more than 32 times the limits of the JCPOA."

The British diplomat cited the recent IAEA report on significantly increase in the production of 60 percent enriched uranium in Iran and said: “We should have no illusions about Iran’s growing capabilities and the IAEA can no longer assure us that its objectives are exclusively peaceful.”

“The UK and our partners in the E3 are determined to achieve a diplomatic solution”, he said, adding that we are at a critical juncture as Security Council Resolution 2231 expires next October and we will take every diplomatic step necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

4399