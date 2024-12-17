Iran warns E3 against misusing JCPOA snapback mechanism

Amir Saeid Iravani issued the warning while delivering a statement before the Security Council during a session to discuss the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 based on a report from UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres on Tuesday local time.

Iran strongly rejects any threat related to the use of the so-called “snapback” mechanism by the European troika, Iravani said, referring to Britain, France and Germany, the three country together also called E3 and have been active on anti-Iran rhetoric and resolution at the UN and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under different pretexts.

Let us be clear once and for all: the so-called “snapback” mechanism (trigger mechanism) is not a tool in your hands that you can abuse to threaten Iran, the Iranian envoy stressed, adding that as the Iranian president has stated in a letter to the European troika back in 2019, any such move will create a major crisis that will not benefit either party.

The Iranian diplomat emphasized that Iran remains committed to cooperate with the IAEA in accordance with its obligations despite the baseless accusations and the pursuit of a politically motivated resolution by the European Troika and the United States, a reference to a recent resolution pushed by to Britain, France and Germany at the IAEA Board of Governors soon after “a constructive and successful visit” of the IAEA Director General to Tehran in November.

The following is the full text of Iravani's statement before the Security Council:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

I thank USG, Ms. Di-Carlo for her briefing.

Since this is Malta's final report as co-facilitator of Resolution 2231, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Ambassador Frazier and her team for their dedicated efforts over the past two years.

Iran takes note of the Secretary-General's report (S/2024/896). In the report, the Secretary-General urged all participants in JCPOA, as well as the United States, to remain steadfast in their commitment to a diplomatic solution aimed at restoring the agreement's original objectives. He also called on all parties to prioritize multilateralism and diplomacy, the very principles that enabled the agreement’s adoption in 2015. Iran reaffirms its steadfast commitment to this call and the pursuit of these shared principles.

We listened carefully to the statement delivered by the representative of the EU. However, despite the EU's role as the JCPOA coordinator, which should be impartial, the statement regrettably remained politicized, biased, and one-sided.

The unfounded accusations made against Iran today by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany cannot distort the facts on the ground nor serve to obscure or justify their own failures in fulfilling their commitments under the JCPOA and Resolution 2231.

The root cause of the current situation is undeniable: the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, abandoned its obligations, and reinstated all lifted sanctions, while the E3 failed to honor their commitments under the deal.

Time and again, Iran has made it clear that its remedial actions were fully consistent with its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, in response to the unilateral withdrawal by the United States and the non-compliance of E3 with their obligations and to restore the balance of commitments.

Therefore, allegations regarding Iran’s non-compliance are not only factually incorrect but also rely on arbitrary and misleading interpretations of the JCPOA. These allegations aimed only to deflect attention from the E3’s ongoing breaches, such as their refusal to implement their commitments on Transition Day, the reimposition of lifted sanctions, and their introduction of new unlawful restrictive measures all in flagrant violation of the JCPOA, and Resolution 2231.

Dear colleagues,

Iran’s nuclear program is and has always been, exclusively peaceful, operating under the most rigorous monitoring regime in the IAEA’s history. Claims that Iran seeks nuclear weapons are baseless and provocative. Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to the NPT and its inalienable right to peaceful nuclear energy and will never compromise its legitimate rights under the Treaty.

Despite unfounded accusations and the pursuit of a politically motivated resolution by the E3 and the United States, Iran is committed to continuing cooperation with the IAEA according to its obligations. Censure's resolution against Iran in the recent Board of Governors (BoG) meeting despite a constructive and successful visit of the IAEA Director General to Tehran in November, demonstrates that the E3 and the U.S. have politicized agenda to undermine diplomacy, trust, and the very principles necessary for constructive engagement.

Iran categorically rejects any threats of invoking the so-called "snapback," by E3 an action that would be both unlawful and counterproductive.

Let’s make it clear once and for all: the so-called “Snapback” is not a tool in your hand to be abused for threatening Iran. Iran has made it very clear that such a provocative move will be reciprocated by a firm and proportionate response. This position was explicitly conveyed by Iran’s then-President in a letter to the E3 leaders on 8 May 2019. Triggering the so-called snapback to “reapplication of the provisions of terminated resolutions” will create a major crisis that does not serve the interests of any side.

Iran has consistently acted in good faith to uphold the environment for the revival of the JCPOA, even after the United States’ withdrawal and E3's persistence of violating their commitments.

Iran engaged in the Vienna talks in good faith, showing utmost flexibility to achieve a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement. Unfortunately, the unrealistic demands of the E3 and the United States, their lack of political will, domestic political considerations, and attempts to tie the negotiations to unrelated issues ultimately failed the efforts to revive the deal. Blaming Iran for the failure to conclude the negotiations is both unjust and factually incorrect.

Iran also rejects attempts to link Iran’s JCPOA commitments to unrelated regional or geopolitical issues. Claims regarding Iran’s alleged arms transfers to Russia for use in the Ukraine conflict are entirely unfounded and politically motivated. Likewise, accusations against Iran’s missile program, which falls outside the scope of Resolution 2231, are irrelevant and baseless.

Instead of diverting attention to fabricated threats, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, as permanent members of the Security Council must allow this Council to live up to its responsibility and address and confront the genuine sources of insecurity and instability in our region: the Israeli regime’s illicit nuclear weapons arsenal, its decades of aggression and occupation, and its ongoing campaign of systematic war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza. Further, Israel’s relentless aggression and atrocious crimes against Syria and Lebanon underscore its role as the primary driver of violence and instability in the region.

Equally destabilizing is the complicity of the United States, whose unwavering military, financial, and political support enabled Israel’s atrocities in the region. This blatant hypocrisy not only emboldens Israel’s crimes but also gravely undermines regional peace, international law, and the very principles this Council is duty-bound to uphold.

Dear colleagues,

Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to diplomacy and dialogue as the only viable path forward. In a spirit of constructive engagement, Iran’s delegation held substantive rounds of discussions with the E3 and EU delegations in New York, on the sideline of the 79th session of the UNGA, and again on 28 and 29 November in Geneva. These talks aimed to exchange views on the current situation and explore the prospects for resuming nuclear negotiations. Iran has shown its seriousness and sincerity in these talks and expects its counterparts to do the same. It was agreed in Geneva to continue engagement in the upcoming weeks to create a conducive environment for meaningful negotiations.

Distinguished members of the Council,

Meaningful diplomacy requires mutual respect, reciprocity, and an unwavering commitment to international law.

The E3 and the U.S. must abandon confrontational approaches and demonstrate a true commitment to diplomacy.

The path forward lies in responsible and constructive engagement, not in threats, coercion, and pressure. Past experience has shown that threats and pressure are ineffective against Iran and only undermine trust and complicate future efforts.

We firmly believe that the JCPOA remains a robust and effective framework for resolving unnecessary and fabricated crises about Iran's peaceful nuclear program. Iran is ready to engage meaningfully, provided others show genuine political will and adhere to international law.

Thank you.

