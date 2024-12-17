Syria won’t allow to use its soil to attack Israel: HTS cmdr.

According to IRNA on Monday night, Abu Muhammad al-Julani who proclaims himself as the commander of the Syrian Military Operations Department made the remarks in his first interview with The Times.

Al-Julani, who now prefers to be known by his real name, "Ahmad al-Sharaa," however warned the Israeli regime that it must end its airstrikes on Syria and withdraw from the areas it occupied after the fall of the Assad government.

The Israeli justification (for attacking Syria) was the presence of Hezbollah and Iranian military personnel has disappeared and therefore the regime, which seized the buffer zone after the fall of Assad last week, must withdraw from this area.

Elsewhere in the interview, Al-Julani called on the West to lift sanctions imposed on Syria during the rule of Bashar al-Assad.

According to Zionist media, the Israeli army has already occupied more than 370 square kilometers of the Syrian territory and has advanced to the village of Ma'ariyya in the Yarmouk Basin, located in the west of Dara’a province.

The occupying army has also dispatched reinforcement, along with bulldozers and technical and engineering equipment, to the Yarmouk Basin area.

