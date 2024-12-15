Iran, Japan to maintain consultations for regional stability

Araqchi met on Sunday with Funakoshi Takehiro, Japan's senior deputy foreign Minister, who is in Tehran to for talks on bilateral relations and regional developments.

The two diplomats explored ways to enhance the longstanding and friendly ties between Iran and Japan.

Funakoshi highlighted the necessity of ongoing dialogue to not only strengthen bilateral relations, but also to assist in resolving regional and international issues.

Araqchi also emphasized the need for continued dialogue, particularly in light of recent developments in the region, including the situation in Syria, and the shared concerns regarding regional stability and security.

