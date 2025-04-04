China will impose an additional 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products

As a part of a retaliatory measures to U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing has decided to impose an additional 34% tariff on imports of all U.S. products, effective April 10.

The Customs Tariff Commission of State Council of China made the announcement on Friday, as reported by People’s Daily. The new tariff equals the rate Washington imposed on Chinese products entering the U.S.

Claiming that the move would “make America wealthy again,” Trump announced on Wednesday that all goods imported to the U.S. will face a minimum 10% tariff starting April 5. Additionally, around 60 countries will also be subjected to higher tariffs beginning April 9. Notably, Canada, Mexico, Russia, and North Korea, were absent from the tariff list.

The Commerce Ministry of China has also announced plans to increase export controls on rare earths, including gallium, germanium, antimony, samarium, and gadolinium. These materials can be used in high-tech industries, including military products, computer chips, electric vehicle batteries, and MRI scans.

