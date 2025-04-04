Tehran urges Europe not to follow the U.S. in imposing illegal sanctions on Iranian people

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized certain European countries, including Britain and Germany, for misusing human rights mechanisms to pressure developing countries.

Esmaeil Baqaei condemned these countries for spearheading an anti-Iranian resolution in the United Nations Human Rights Council, saying that the resolution was legally invalid. He argued that resolution was based on malice, unsubstantiated claims, sweeping generalizations, conclusions based on one or a few alleged violations, contradictions, and undocumented allegations attributed to unnamed sources.

Baqaei highlighted the records of Britain, Germany, France, Canada, and other sponsors and supporters of the resolution over the past two years regarding human rights violations in West Asia, particularly the genocide in Gaza and Israel’s crimes against the people of Syria and Lebanon, and said that these countries are in no position to lecture on human rights.

He explained that Britain is among the largest arms providers to Israeli and its foreign minister believes that proving a genocide in Gaza requires millions of deaths. He criticized Germany as the second provider of arms used in the Israeli genocide of Gazans, adding that the German foreign minister openly gave permission to massacre innocent Palestinian women and children,

Baqaei reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s commitment to protect human rights and freedom in accordance with its constitution and laws, and international documents and agreements approved by the Iranian government. He emphasized that the Islamic Republic is the outcome of a popular revolution and spares no efforts to discover and remove human rights violations.

He emphasized Iran’s continued cooperation with the United Nations human rights mechanisms to foster global progress in this area.

Baqaei said that certain countries, especially Germany and Britain, use human rights council as a tool to impose their own political ideas on other countries, which undermines the council and disrupts the cooperation and synergy between countries to foster global progress in human rights.

He also advised these countries and other supporters of the anti-Iranian resolution to stop following the U.S. in imposing illegal and inhumane sanctions on the people of Iran to prove their honesty about being concerned about human rights in Iran. He said sanctions on Iranian people are an instance of crime against humanity.

