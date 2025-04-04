Iran welcomes trilateral agreement between Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baqaei, has welcomed the trilateral agreement signed by Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The agreement was signed on March 31 in Khujand, Tajikistan, by the presidents of the three countries: President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, and President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan. They signed a document regarding the junction point of their state borders as well as the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship.

On Friday, Baqaei described the agreement as an important step by the three countries toward respecting each other’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, building trust, and strengthening peace and stability in Central Asia.

Referring to Iran’s principled stance in supporting efforts and initiatives by Central Asian countries to resolve border disputes peacefully and enhance regional convergence, Baqaei expressed hope that the trilateral agreement would ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, foster greater understanding and cooperation across various fields, and stimulate economic growth and development in the region.

