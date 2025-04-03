President: Iran does not seek war with any country

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says that Iran does not seek war with any country, but it will not hesitate in defending itself as it has readiness in this regard at the highest level.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Pezeshkian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to engage and negotiate to resolve some tensions, based on mutual interests and respect, adding, “We do not seek war with any country, but we have no hesitation in defending ourselves, and our readiness and capability in this regard are at the highest level.”

Meantime, President Pezeshkian extended congratulations to the Saudi crown prince, the King, and the people of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

He said that the Muslim countries can, by relying on these commonalities and strengthening unity and cohesion among themselves, ensure peace, security, and progress at the highest level for themselves and the region.

Saying that if Muslims join hands, they can prevent oppression and crimes against some Islamic countries, including Palestine and the people of Gaza, the President added: “I am confident that the Islamic countries, by working together, can best bring security and prosperity to the region.”

Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman, for his part, congratulated President Pezeshkian and the Iranian nation on Eid al-Fitr, expressing appreciation for the Iranian president’s call for unity among Muslim nations.

He expressed optimism that strengthened cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia would yield significant advancements in regional stability, security, and development.

The Saudi Crown Prince further emphasized that collaboration among Iran, Saudi Arabia, and other nations could enhance regional peace, reiterating Riyadh's readiness to assist in addressing any challenges related to de-escalation in the area.

