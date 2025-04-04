Israeli airstrike kills Hamas commander in Lebanon

The Israeli regime has conducted a targeted airstrike in southern Lebanon, killing Hassan Farhat, one of Hamas leaders, along with two others, according to Lebanese media reports.

The strike, carried out by an Israeli drone on Friday, hit a residential apartment in the city of Sidon, where Farhat was reportedly located.

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen news network confirmed that Farhat was the intended target of the attack.

This escalation comes amid intensified Israeli raids across southern Lebanon, including strikes on Naqoura, Nabatieh, and Sidon since Thursday evening.

