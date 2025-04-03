If Muslim nations unite, enemies cannot oppress them: President Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that if Muslims across the globe unite, the enemies cannot oppress Muslim nations.

“If Muslims remain united, their enemies will be unable to oppress any Muslim nation,” Pezeshkian told chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat over phone on Thursday night.

The phone talk came as for the third consecutive week, the U.S. airstrikes continued across Yemen, killing and wounding civilians in the peninsular Arab country.

Mashat, for his part, stressed that “the Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance in supporting Islamic unity is truly a source of pride, adding that that if Islamic countries focus on their commonalities and remain united, imperialist powers will not be able to oppress and invade them one by one.”

He noted that the situation on the ground in Yemen is entirely different from what the enemy is trying to portray.

2050