The U.S. launches fresh airstrikes on Yemen

The United States fighter jets have conducted fresh airstrikes in eastern Saada Governorate, northern Yemen.

U.S. warplanes carried out airstrikes in eastern Yemen’s Saada province on Friday morning, according to Yemen’s official SABA news agency.

Local sources reported that the strikes targeted the Kahlan area east of Saada as well as the town of Kataf.

This comes just days after another U.S. bombardment on Wednesday evening, where 17 bombs were reportedly dropped on multiple locations southeast of Saada.

Since March 15, 2025, the United States and the United Kingdom have intensified military operations in Yemen, launching repeated airstrikes in support of the Israeli regime and targeting residential areas and civilian centers in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni armed forces emphasized that they will continue to confront the U.S. aggression and prevent the passage of Israeli ships until the aggression against the Gaza Strip is completely stopped and the siege of the enclave is ended.

