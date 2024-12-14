Middle East News: Pezeshkian will visit Egypt

The Middle East News website, quoting its sources, announced that President Pezeshkian will go to Cairo this week to participate in the meeting of the Group of Eight Developing countries (D-8).

These sources announced that Pezeshkian will have bilateral meetings with the officials present at the meeting on the sidelines of this meeting.

Group D-8 (D-8) consisting of important developing Islamic countries have very good and effective capacities to influence the process of regional and even global developments and can be a driving force for other organizations in the region by playing an active role and encourage other major Islamic countries that are members of other international organizations.

Group D-8 was established in 1997 with the membership of eight developing Islamic countries, including Iran, Turkiye, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Egypt and Nigeria.

Group D-8, which consists of important Islamic developing countries, in general, includes 1.2 billion people of the world's population, with a GDP of 4.8 trillion dollars and four and a half percent of the world's gross domestic product.

D-8 has the capacity to make the role of the diplomatic efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the field of Gaza more prominent and increase their impact.

