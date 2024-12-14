Hamas reaffirms principles on 37th anniversary of founding

According to Al-Aqsa TV, the statement on Saturday, reiterated Hamas’s steadfast adherence to its founding principles, pledging loyalty to the blood of martyrs and the sacrifices of prisoners.

Hamas has remained committed to its values and identity since its inception, honoring the sacrifices of those who have fought and suffered in this cause, the statement read.

The movement affirmed its continuous efforts to end aggression and alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people. Hamas expressed openness to engaging with proposed initiatives responsibly and positively.

Hamas stands firmly by its rights, principles, and aspirations, remaining loyal to the blood of its martyrs, the statement said, stressing preparedness to support any serious and credible effort to end the occupying regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

The movement further underscored the Palestinian people's absolute right to determine their future and manage their internal affairs, rejecting any external imposition of authority or decisions.

"We reject any international or Zionist project that seeks to shape Gaza’s future based on the criteria of the occupying regime," the statement concluded.

