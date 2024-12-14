Iran’s aluminum ingot output surpasses 400k mt in 8 months

The state metals company IMIDRO announced on Saturday that Iran's four aluminum smelters produced 400,425 mt of aluminum ingots during the first eight months of the Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20, 2024. In comparison, the country's aluminum ingot production for the same eight-month period last year was 419,573 mt.

Among the four major producers in the country, the South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO) performed the best, producing 162,459 mt of aluminum ingots. This was followed by the Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO), which produced 115,624 mt, the Almahdi Aluminum Company with 99,954 mt, and the Iran Alumina Company, which produced 22,388 mt of ingots.

In addition, the Iran Alumina Company reported production figures for the March to November period, which included 159,416 tons of alumina powder, 269,145 tons of alumina hydrate, and 514,420 tons of bauxite. These figures indicate year-on-year increases of 5 percent for both alumina powder and alumina hydrate plus a significant 41 percent increase for bauxite production.

