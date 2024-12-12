Energy minister says Iran trade with Qatar to increase to $1bn

Aliabadi made the remarks in Doha during the closing ceremony of the 10th Joint Commission on economic, social, cultural, and trade cooperation between Iran and Qatar on Thursday, which was also attended by Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani.

The Iranian minister expressed confidence that the latest meeting by the joint commission will strengthen bilateral ties in economic, trade, energy, transportation, and other areas of mutual interest between the two states.

Aliabadi announced his country's readiness to welcome Qatari traders and economic players for investment in various Iranian sectors, saying "I hope that, similar to the outlook for increasing financial exchanges, we will witness an annual investment of at least one billion dollars in Iran by Qatari parties in the near future."

He stressed the need for the implementation of agreements and policies of the leaders of the two nations to boost cooperation in the region and in all fields from energy, transportation, and tourism to culture, health and banking.

The Iranian minister also spoke about a joint project to connect power grids of Iran and Qatar via a 200-kilometer underwater cable, saying that the study plan of the project began in March 2023 and is currently in its final stages.

This project will bring big change in power transfer between the two countries during peak consumption periods, and will also pave the way for the transit of electricity to third countries in other times, he added.

