Iran, Qatar eye $1b trade volume: Official

The 10th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission is underway in Doha to introduce Iran’s trade and economic achievements and capabilities with the participation of Iranian economic activists and traders.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 10th Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in Doha, Akbari on Wednesday said that currently, the volume of Iran's export of goods and equipment to Qatar is about $200 million, which can be increased to $1 billion.

Director of International Cooperation and Trade Agreements Department in the Qatari Ministry of Commerce, for his part, said in the ceremony that Iran is a friendly country, and Iran-Qatar relations have always been of interest to the authorities of both countries.

"Developing economic relations is very important for the Qatari government, I hope that after the economic committees review, a vision document for the economic development of the two countries of Iran and Qatar will be devised," he added.

The 9th edition of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission was held in the course of visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Qatar.

