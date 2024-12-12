Deputy FM: IAEA chief’s comments on Iran nuclear program ‘unprofessional’

Rafael Grossi, during his speech at the Nobel Peace Prize Forum on Wednesday, spoke about tensions between Iran and Israel and referred to what he called “a nuclear weapons dimension.”

“On one side, the assumed presence of nuclear weapons looms in the background”, Grossi said of Israel. “On the other, the very real potential of nuclear proliferation is raising the stakes”, he said in reference to Iran’s nuclear program despite the country’s assurance that its nuclear activities remain peaceful.

Reacting to Grossi’s comments, Gharibabadi said on his X account on Thursday that it is a significant and noteworthy issue that the IAEA director general has for the first time admitted the existence of nuclear weapons in the Israeli regime.

“The admission of course places a heavy responsibility on him and the agency”, Gharibabadi said, adding “Mere admission is not sufficient, he must condemn the possession of such weapons by this criminal regime and call for their destruction and the regime's accession to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.”

“On the other hand, Grossi’s mention of the potential of nuclear proliferation (by Iran) is a completely unprofessional and political position”, the Iranian official further said in his post, stressing that Grossi cannot utter whatever he wants, based on possibilities and “like political officials of the countries that have political motivations.”

The Iranian deputy FM reiterated that his country remains committed to its safeguards obligations and will not accept additional inspections beyond its commitments as long as unjust sanctions are in place.

“Therefore, the director general can report any observed deviations in the verification process of nuclear materials based on evidence, rather than publicizing his speculations”, Gharibabadi said.

