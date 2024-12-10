Iran rejects E3 accusations against country’s peaceful nuclear program

The decision to activate a number of advanced centrifuges at an Iranian nuclear facility was made within the framework of the rights of the parties to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and with prior information and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Baghaei said on Tuesday night, while responding to the statement of the three European countries, together known as E3 or Troika.

The spokesman clarified that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible IAEA member, has proven its commitment to cooperating with the Agency, which is also evident by understandings reached during last month's visit of the IAEA Director General to Tehran.

It is regrettable that the three European countries, regardless of the achievements of Rafael Grossi’s visit, which could have been a basis for strengthening future cooperation, insisted on their unconstructive approach and proceeded with an anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting, he said.

Remarks came a day after the E3 reiterated politically-motivated claims and accusations that Iran is militarizing its nuclear program with an increased number of centrifuges and with preparations to install additional enrichment infrastructure.

The statement by the three countries, that followed a report by the IAEA chief on the increase in the production of 60 percent enriched uranium in Iran, claimed that such actions further undermine the 2015 nuclear deal (also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA) and will increase Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile "without any credible civilian justification".

They went on saying that Iran's actions have made the JCPOA hollow, without mentioning which parties' non-compliance and inaction brought the deal to a standstill.

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman responded by attributing the JCPOA failure to some of its signatories.

The current situation regarding the implementation of the JCPOA is not Iran’s nuclear activities or its compensatory steps, but the unilateral withdrawal of one member (the United States) and the failure of the three European signatories to fulfill their obligations, Baghaei underlined.

Referring to Iran’s recent meeting with representatives of the three European countries in Geneva, he stated that the Islamic Republic continues to believe in constructive interaction based on mutual respect but at the same time, will respond to any confrontational and illegal behavior within the framework of its legal rights and in an appropriate manner.

The Iranian spokesman, while emphasizing the importance of constructive engagement, advised the three European countries to address the root cause of the current situation, which is a combination of continuous non-compliance and the illegal and inhumane policy of pressure and sanctions against the Iranian nation, instead of issuing provocative and unhelpful statements regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear activities.

Iran took new nuclear-related steps in response to an unconstructive resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors at the behest of Britain, France and Germany that had failed themselves to abide by their JCPOA obligations.

