Majority of Israelis support Netanyahu’s trial on graft

According to survey conducted by Zionist media channel 13, nearly 50 percent of the Israelis said they believe Netanyahu should be tried as scheduled. 38 percent said his trial should be postponed.

65 percent of those surveyed also expressed their support for a prisoner swap deal with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas while 25 percent opposed any such deal.

On the other hand, 65 percent of Israelis also announced their support for the formation of an official investigation committee to probe into October 7, 2023 incident amid reports of the regime’s security failure on that day.

The poll results came a day after Netanyahu appeared in a fortified chamber of a court in Tel Aviv to testify charges of corruption, bribery and breach of trust.

The Israeli Prime Minister, who is being prosecuted by the International Criminal Court on charges of committing war crimes, was tried on Tuesday in an underground anti-missile hall known as Hall 512, which was previously used to try the leaders of Israeli criminal gangs.

This is the first time since the establishment of the Zionist regime that a prime minister has been indicted for criminal charges during his term in office.

