Palestinians launch 4 rockets into Israeli-occupied territories

According to the Palestinian Shehab news agency, the Israeli regime’s army admitted that two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards the settlement of Be'eri on Wednesday morning.

An hour later, the Israeli Army Radio reported that two more rockets were launched towards the occupied territories. The regime’s sources did not disclose any casualties or damages resulting from these strikes.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli regime backed by the US has waged a genocidal war against the residents of the Gaza Strip, leading to massive destruction and a deadly famine, resulting in thousands of Palestinians, mostly women and children, being martyred or injured.

The Tel Aviv regime continues its genocidal campaign against the inhabitants of the besieged region, disregarding the international community and ignoring UN Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire, as well as orders from the International Court of Justice to take measures to prevent genocide and improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Despite all these atrocities, the regime has acknowledged that after more than a year of war, it has still been unable to achieve its objectives of destroying the Hamas movement and returning Zionist captives from Gaza.

