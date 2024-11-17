Rockets fired at Israeli settlements from Gaza: Report

According to Sama news agency, Israeli media outlets reported that several rockets were fired from Gaza toward the settlements in the vicinity of the strip.

Rocket sirens blared in the settlements after the attack, the report said.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian military expert argued that the resistance of Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip has forced the occupiers to admit to a heavy battle in the fourteenth month of the war.

According to Shehab news agency, Yousef Al-Sharqawi said that the heavy losses inflicted upon the special forces of the occupying army are not something new.

“The resistance is waging a war of attrition against the Zionist regime’s army, especially in northern Gaza, and this comes after adapting its strength to the complex field conditions in the light of the regime’s continued brutal military assaults,” he said.

Al-Sharqawi added that the continuation of the resistance’s attacks, targeting tanks from point-blank range, hunting down soldiers, and recording it on video, reflects its stability and steadfastness, as well as its ability to continue confronting the occupying army, which is moving toward a war of attrition in the long term.

Israel launched the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 last year, after Palestinian resistance forces carried out a retaliatory operation deep into the occupied territories.

The war has so far killed more than 43,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, while thousands more are missing and presumed dead under rubble.

