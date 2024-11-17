Israeli regime soldier killed in southern Lebanon: Report

The Times of Israel said on Saturday that a soldier from the regime's Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion had been killed in the battles with Hezbollah resistance movement on Friday.

Last week, the Israeli military confirmed multiple casualties during several weeks of the regime’s ground offensive against Lebanon. The military said that more than a dozen soldiers had also been injured in the clashes.

Meanwhile, sources said that a group of Israeli soldiers had been ambushed by resistance fighters in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on Saturday.

At least 780 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 5,019 others injured since October 2023 when the regime launched its aggression against Gaza, according to figures published by the Israeli military.

However, experts say that the real number of casualties of the Israeli military in the war in Gaza and Lebanon is much higher than those revealed by its officials.

In a related development, news outlets have reported that an Israeli soldier in the Nachshon Regiment (90), Kfir Brigade, was killed in the northern Gaza on Saturday.

